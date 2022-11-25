Alex Ovechkin high-fives Ovi Jr through the glass immediately after scoring 791st career goal

Alex Ovechkin scored his 791st career goal against the Calgary Flames, but the most notable part of the play happened immediately afterward.

Unbeknownst to us all, Ovi skated directly over to the glass where his oldest son, Sergei, was sitting and the two had an adorable moment together.

Ovi high-fived the glass and his hockey prodigy son returned the favor.

Sergei was being held by Ovechkin’s close friend, Abe Hamrah, of Designo Motoring.

When Nastya Ovechkina, who is back home in Russia celebrating her birthday with her family, saw the moment, she immediately reposted the video and added tearing up emoji.

After scoring the goal, Ovechkin grabbed the goal puck and took it back with him at the bench. It’s unclear who it was for, but clearly, the moment meant a lot to him.

Ovi also made sure to celebrate the Capitals’ win with Sergei after they got the 3-0 shutout for Darcy Kuemper. Ovi saluted the crowd at center ice before skating down to the other end to acknowledge his son’s contributions to the W.

I dunno, you guys. These two are sincerely so cute together.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington