Ivan Miroshnichenko keeps up goal per game pace in MHL with blistering rush slap shot

It’s not February just yet but it seemingly is already Groundhog Day over in Russia. Washington Capitals top prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko scored yet another goal in the MHL on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old sniper now has eight goals in eight games this season for the Omsk Hawks and has scored in seven straight contests.

Miroshnichenko now has eleven total points (8g, 3a) in eight games (although it should be twelve) for the Hawks. On Saturday he once again showed off his howitzer of a slapshot with a rush tally against the Siberian Snipers.

The 2022 first-round draft selection blistered home that marker to tie the game at 2-2. The Hawks would eventually go on to lose 3-2 in a shootout as Miroshnichenko was the only one of his team’s shooters able to convert in the skill contest portion of the game.

#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko 1G today.

He also had this goal in the shootout in a 3-2 loss.

+2 rating, 3 SOG, 20:42 TOI (season high)#MHL pic.twitter.com/QDdhZYsw1Y — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 26, 2022

Saturday’s game in the MHL was Miroshnichenko’s second game back in the junior MHL league after he put up two points in his first VHL pro league game of the season. The Hawks are now off until December 1.

The Omsk Wings are scheduled to play Yermak Angarsk in the VHL on November 28. That could be the next time we see Miroshnichenko step back on the ice.

Screenshot via OLIMPBET МХЛ/MHL