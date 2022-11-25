Evgeny Kuznetsov suggests Capitals should go to black Screaming Eagle jersey full time

Perhaps it was a joke. Perhaps it was superstition. Whatever the reason, Evgeny Kuznetsov waded into a debate that Capitals fans have been having since the Caps brought back the Screaming Eagle logo for its first Reverse Retro jersey in 2020.

After the Capitals’ 3-0 shutout win over the Calgary Flames, Kuznetsov, who scored in the game, said the Capitals should go with the black sweaters full-time at home moving forward.

“We haven’t been great at home yet, but today was a pretty good win,” Kuznetsov said. “Maybe we have to wear the black jerseys all the time. Feel like people, the fans, get loud and we look much bigger and faster in these jerseys.”

The Screaming Eagle jerseys also appear to be the most popular Reverse Retro sweaters in the NHL. Both Screaming Eagle jerseys sold out online within hours of being released, showing that the design is popular amongst fans.

While black, bronze, and blue are not America’s colors, the eagle and the Capitol Dome logos connect more with the team and the Washington DC area as a whole. The eagle is the national bird and the team’s mascot, Slapshot, is a cartoonish eagle.

So far this season, the Capitals are 1-1 with the Screagle. The first game they wore the seater, they fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. But hey, for a team who has a goals differential of minus-eight this season, a plus-two goals differential while wearing those sweaters is nothing to sneeze at.

The Capitals will wear the jerseys five more times this season before retiring them… unless these Kuzy quotes can work their magic behind the scenes.

I mean, look at that smile. How can they not?