Capitals vs Blues live blog and updates (Nov. 17, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues game on November 17, 2022.

The Washington Capitals have won only two of their last eight games and are currently sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Caps will hope to reverse their losing ways against St. Louis where they will conclude their three-game road trip. Charlie Lindgren will get the start in goal over Darcy Kuemper. The Blues have won four-straight games.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 8 pm.

Tunnel shenanigans

Lines

1st Period

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas with Gustafsson-Carlson got the start for the Capitals.

🚨 1-0 Blues. Turnover by John Carlson at the blue line. Erik Gustafsson sags on the odd-man rush giving Brayden Schenn a lot of space and time to hit the short side. Lindgren was upset he missed it.

🚨 2-0 Blues. Pavel Buchenvich beats John Carlson on a wraparound. It looks like Carlson’s fault, but Evgeny Kuznetsov stopped checking his man on the dump-in.

Capitals call timeout. Peter Laviolette pulled down his mask to yell at the players.

Conor Sheary hit the post on the Caps first shift on the ice after the TO.

🚨 3-0 Blues. Torey Krug scored on a point shot on a power play after a Caps slashing penalty. This is really bad hockey by the Caps.

The Blues have goals in three of their first six shots.

Props to Charlie Lindgren who is doing all that he can. He made a save on another Blues wraparound while facing Backwards to the goal. Sure, why not?

