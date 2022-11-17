NHL adjusts start time for Capitals-Blackhawks game, flips national games

The NHL announced two small adjustments to the Capitals’ regular season schedule, which will cause one game-time to change for national purposes while another will slide to NBC Sports Washington.
The Capitals game on Tuesday, December 13, against the Chicago Blackhawks, will now begin at 9 pm instead of 8:30 pm, as it’s been flexed to ESPN from NBC Sports Washington.
The Capitals’ game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, January 24 will now come off national TV and will be seen locally on NBC Sports Washington.
The changes were a part of 14 schedule updates the NHL announced on Thursday. The Caps-Blackhawks game was flexed to ESPN as Philadelphia at Colorado was taken off of it. Both teams then lost their nationally telecast game on January 24, before Colorado got one back on February 19 against Edmonton.
Here’s the full press release from the NHL:
NHL Announces Updates to the 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule
NEW YORK (Nov. 17, 2022) – The National Hockey League today announced the following start time changes and U.S. broadcast updates to the 2022-23 regular-season schedule:
Game #463, Washington at Chicago, scheduled for December 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT, will now begin at 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game #464, Philadelphia at Colorado, scheduled for December 13 at 7:30 p.m. MT, will now begin at 7 p.m. MT (NBCSP, ALT)
Game #540, Columbus at Chicago, scheduled for December 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT, will now be televised on NBCSCH.
Game #608, Dallas at Los Angeles, scheduled for January 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT, will now begin at 7 p.m. PT (ESPN)
Game #656, Florida at Colorado, scheduled for January 10 at 7 p.m. MT, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. MT (ESPN+/HULU)
Game #657, San Jose at Arizona, scheduled for January 10 at 7:30 p.m. MT, will now begin at 7 p.m. MT (NBCSCA, BSAZ)
Game #724, Nashville at St. Louis, scheduled for January 19 at 8 p.m. CT, will now begin at 7 p.m. CT (BSSO, BSMW)
Game #725, Tampa Bay at Edmonton, scheduled for January 19 at 7 p.m. MT, will now be televised exclusively on ESPN
Game #759, Vegas at New Jersey, scheduled for January 24 at 7 p.m. ET, will now be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/HULU
Game #764, Washington at Colorado, scheduled for January 24 at 7 p.m. MT, will now be televised on NBCSWA and ALT
Game #778, Philadelphia at Minnesota, scheduled for January 26 at 7 p.m. CT, will now be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/HULU
Game #895, Tampa Bay at Vegas, scheduled for February 18 at 8 p.m. PT, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. PT (BSSUN, ATTSN-RM)
Game #898, Edmonton at Colorado, scheduled for February 19 at 1 p.m. MT, will now be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/HULU
Game #1090, Seattle at San Jose, scheduled for March 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT, will now be televised on ROOT-NW and NBCSCA
Game #1279, Toronto at Florida, scheduled for April 10 at 7 p.m. ET, will now be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/HULU
