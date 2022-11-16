The Capitals are offering a TJ Snoshie Gnome in their Holiday Packs this year

The Washington Capitals have found their follow-up to Alex Ovechkin Russian nesting dolls.

On Wednesday, the team announced it’s offering an exclusive TJ Snoshie Gnome to fans who purchase a 2022-23 Holiday Pack.

🎶 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙨, 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙢𝙚 𝙜𝙣𝙤𝙢𝙚 🎶 Holiday Packs are back with an exclusive T.J. Snoshie Gnome. Get yours while supplies last! — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 14, 2022

Now that’s gno small prize. Standing nearly a foot tall, Snoshie is the ceramic cousin of the Nicklas Backstrom garden gnome. It’s a fantastic gift for pretty much any Capitals fan in your life, especially if their name is Braden Holtby.

Unlike the Backy Garden Gnome, the smiling Snoshie is warm and inviting, welcoming any critter that spots its hockey stick or, for ultimate chaos, one of its many snowballs. If that one raccoon in your backyard is really nice, perhaps Snoshie will even brew it some hot chocolate and start a campfire.

To secure the TJ Snoshie Gnome you must go to this link, buy two tickets to two select Capitals home games, and then wait until, at the latest December 23rd, to get Snoshie in the mail.

And then prepare to go on a long journey with your new ceramic best friend.