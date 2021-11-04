Home / News / The Capitals are offering Russian nesting dolls of Alex Ovechkin in their Holiday Pack this year

The Capitals are offering Russian nesting dolls of Alex Ovechkin in their Holiday Pack this year

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

November 4, 2021 3:22 pm

The Washington Capitals have somehow managed to top their holiday-inspired Ice Resurfacer Gravy Boat.

On Thursday, the team announced that it’s offering an Ovi Nesting Doll to fans who purchase their 2021-22 Holiday Pack.

You guys, that is a… simply sensational promotion.

The dolls feature Ovi in the five most popular Capitals jerseys he’s worn throughout his career.

Now here’s how to secure the Ovi Nesting Doll: Go here. Buy two tickets to two select Capitals home games. And then wait until, at the latest December 23rd, to get the Ovi Nesting Doll in the mail.

The Capitals wrote in a promotional email to “Secure [the Ovi Nesting Doll] now, as we expect them to sell out!” And to be honest, while this might be standard marketing language, I completely agree that they will.

Photo: @Capitals

, ,