Capitals vs Lightning live blog and updates (Nov. 13, 2022)

The Washington Capitals blew out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Friday in their chippiest game of the season. The game featured a line brawl, a bad blindside hit that earned Nicolas Aube-Kubel a three-game suspension, a fight during a break in play that earned fines, and a bunch of injuries.

Tonight, the two teams will complete their home-and-home set in Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena.

What to watch for? Will the testosterone from Friday night carry over to Sunday and will there be scores to settle? I hope so because it sure is funny and entertaining.

The Capitals need all the standings points they can get. They’re sitting in sixth in the Metropolitan Division heading into tonight’s game and their chance of making the playoffs has fallen to 54 percent as the New Jersey Devils won their ninth straight game Saturday.

The Capitals benefitted from an own goal (Stamkos), a breakaway goal after a major penalty ended, and several other fortunate bounces. Tampa made bad decisions in their own zone Friday. If the Lightning are more focused from start to finish tonight, a win for the Capitals may not come as easy.

The Capitals will insert Connor McMichael back into the lineup with NAK out due to suspension. Will Kevin McCarthy, who’s coaching due to Peter Laviolette being in COVID protocol, give McMike more opportunity and minutes or will the Canadian center prospect be stapled to the bench like in most Lavy-run games.

Darcy Kuemper will start again. No goalie in the NHL has played more minutes than Kuemper this season (714:49). He’s getting a Braden Holtby in his prime workload. It’ll be interesting to see how his play holds up over a full season.

Tonight’s game is a national game on ESPN. Puck drop is shortly after 7 pm.

Warmup shenanigans

Lines

A look at the lines tonight. 👇 #WSHvsTBL Scratched: Cernak, Foote, Balcers pic.twitter.com/Nr2pMtMXQ1 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 13, 2022

1st Period

The Capitals started its first line — Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary — and its first pairing, Gustafsson-Carlson.

🚨 1-0 Lightning Mikhail Sergachev scores on a point shot that deflects off Dylan Strome’s backside and in. The goal came at the 1:23 mark of the first period.

🚨 2-0 Lightning Nikita Kucherov beats Darcy Kuemper with a perfect one-timer short side on the power play. That goal came at 8:19 of the period.

🚨 3-0 Lightning A Nick Perbix centering pass went off John Carlson’s stick, Erik Gustafsson’s skate, and in. Perbix smiled and shook his head after he saw the puck cross the goal line. That’s three unanswered goals in the first 11:12 of the game.

🚨 4-0 Lightning Sergachev beats Kuemper with another point shot. This time on the power play. There was some traffic in front but Kuemper just got beat clean.

The Capitals just replaced Kuemper with Charlie Lindgren in net.

Alex Ovechkin gets the Capitals first shot on goal with 2:50 remaining in the first period. They gave up four goals before then.

Pat Maroon and Matt Irwin drop the gloves at the end of the first period. Irwin got punched like 10 times in a row before falling to the ice.

The Lightning outshot the Capitals in the first period 9-4. At 5v5, the Lightning out-attempted the Capitals 17-12.

2nd Period

Capitals start the second period on the power play after Pat Maroon took an extra minor penalty for roughing during the fight.

