The Hershey Bears are making game-used and team-issued memorabilia more available to fans

The Hershey Bears announced on Sunday that they created the Hershey Bears Authentics program. The program allows the team to make game-used and team-issued memorabilia more accessible to fans for purchase at home games.

The first game the merch will be available is Hershey’s 5 pm game against the Laval Rocket, Authenticated Hershey Bears game-used and team-issued memorabilia can be purchased, including items such as jerseys, sticks, pucks, hoodies, and other autographed items.

Per the Bears, all items purchased come with a tamper-proof hologram with a serial number to indicate authenticity. The team says that will give fans “a piece of history, and the piece of mind that when they purchase from the Hershey Bears Authentics program, memorabilia they are getting are legitimate, authentic, and directly from their favorite Bears players.”

The items are available outside of Section 124, next to the Kids Club table. Items can be purchased via credit card (no cash) and items are first come, first serve. The team will not hold items for people.

OPENING TONIGHT: Check out the brand new Hershey Bears Authentics store outside section 124 at tonight's game, where you can buy game-worn jerseys, goal pucks, sticks, and much more! 👉 https://t.co/49ufQHJySP pic.twitter.com/beWvlN5ItG — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 13, 2022

Some of the items that are available include Michal Kempny and Dennis Cholowski Bears jerseys. And apparently, Garrett Pilon’s pants.

Thought I was missing a pair of pants https://t.co/tCnwOlewmI — Garrett Pilon (@gpilon41) November 13, 2022

The club will hold more Hershey Bears Authentics sales at games later this season. The team says it will announce those dates on social media ahead of time. The team also has a Q/A on its website.

Headline photo courtesy of @thehersheybears/Twitter