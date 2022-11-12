Viral chart shows Alex Ovechkin has more hits than the next four best goal-scorers since 2005 combined

NBC Sports Washington posted a graphic on Friday during the Capitals-Lightning that is getting viral attention on Hockey Twitter.
The Capitals’ TV broadcaster created a chart showing just how unique Alex Ovechkin is as a player.
Amongst the five best active goal scorers in the NHL right now, Ovechkin has 265 more goals than the next closest player, Sidney Crosby (524). But it’s the hits part that truly is incredible. Ovechkin has 3,331 bodychecks which are more than the next four players combined (2,872). The stats were tabulated ahead of Friday’s game.
For years, national analysts said that Ovechkin would have to stop throwing the body as much to be able to have a long career in the NHL. He totally hasn’t and has not paid a price. Ovi’s unmatched durability has allowed him to miss only a couple dozen games in his career.
It’s a good reminder that you should never take Ovechkin for granted while he’s playing because there’ll never be another guy like this in a Capitals uniform ever again.
PS – Ovi’s the NHL’s all-time leader in playoff hits.
