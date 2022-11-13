Lightning beat Caps 6-3, just a joyless game that was punishment to watch and now you’re forced read our recap

The Washington Capitals played the second half of their home-and-home with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Unlike the game in DC, this one sucked.
Tampa scored four goals in the first period. Mikhail Sergachev got a screen and deflection to make it 1-0. Nikita Kucherov’s one-timer made it 2-0. Nick Perbix got a lucky bounce of Carlson and Gustafsson to make it 3-0. Mikhail Sergachev’s again-screened point shot made it 4-0. At this point in the game, the Caps had zero shots on goal.
The lone goal of the second period came from Conor Sheary after a keen pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Cole Koepke made it 5-1 with his first NHL goal (one the refs missed). Lars Eller got one late, when we thought it was over, but then principled conservative Rand Paul got an empty netter, then Garnet Hathaway won a stick battle in the slot to make it 6-3.
Caps lose.
Reverse Bailamos. You know what that means. Bailamos in reverse.
jeff halpern suit of the night pic.twitter.com/8dVQpq5dFv
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 14, 2022
Shots represent about half of all the offense that teams attempt, so when we make a big deal about a team going 17 minutes without a shot on goal, we’ll being at least a little cheeky. In one sense the game wasn’t nearly that bad. In another sense, the realer sense, the game was far worse (that is, 4-0 on the scoreboard).
So anyway you look at it, this was a very poor effort from the team, kinda demolishing whatever positivity their win on Friday might have generated.
Panthers on Tuesday. They might have the strongest combined top six in the league. Let’s see some better hockey.
Headline photo: @real_jon_c
