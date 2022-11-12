Garnet Hathaway fined for fighting Lightning’s Pat Maroon during on-ice official review

Garnet Hathaway’s wallet will be hurting a little on Saturday after the NHL docked the fourth-line winger $4,054.05 for what the league is calling unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hathaway got into a fight with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon while the on-ice officials were at the penalty box reviewing Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s five-minute major for an illegal check to the head. Both players were fined the maximum allowable under the current CBA.

Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon has been fined $2,702.70 and Washington’s Garnet Hathaway has been fined $4,054.05, both the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 12, 2022

The action occurred with just 1:56 gone in the second period. As the two referees for the game donned headsets and watched replays of Aube-Kubel’s eventual match penalty hit on Cal Foote, Hathaway and Maroon dropped the gloves. They received matching five-minute majors for fighting and ten-minute misconducts.

Per Cap Friendly, Hathaway makes around $8,500 per day during the NHL season. Therefore the fine will take away about half of his salary today, on Saturday, November 12.

Here’s the full press release from the league:

Hathaway, Maroon fined maximum for actions in Capitals-Lightning game NEW YORK – – Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been fined $4,054.05 and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon has been fined $2,702.70 – both the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement – for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 222 in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Nov. 11, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 1:56 of the second period. Hathaway and Maroon both were assessed major penalties for fighting and 10-minute misconducts. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

