Capitals vs Golden Knights live blog and updates (Nov. 1, 2022)

The Washington Capitals are back at it for a second night in a row and will take on the Vegas Golden Knights – their former foes from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

This game is about as close to a schedule loss as one gets. The Capitals are tired after playing last night. The Golden Knights are well-rested and are tied for the most wins in the league with Boston (8). If the Caps get 1 point or more, we will consider this game a great success.

What to watch for? Alex Ovechkin will be reunited on the first line with Evgeny Kuznetsov. The duo are getting a boost in talented winger Anthony Mantha on the right side. Kuzy is goalless to start the season and Ovi only has five goals in 10 games to start the season.

Charlie Lindgren will make his third start tonight. He’s posted incredible outings against offensive dynamo teams in Toronto and New Jersey. Can he save the Caps’ bacon again tonight?

Joe Snively is getting in the lineup over Connor McMichael who was benched late in Monday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It’ll be Snively’s third game this season.

John Carlson will miss his second straight game due to his lower-body injury.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

The Capitals started its first line — Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Mantha — and third defense pairing: Gustafsson-Irwin.

Charlie Lindgren went to the splits and made a huge stop on Jonathan Marchessault on a one-timer down low.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Marcus Johansson scored from the bumper spot on the power play. Dylan Strome from behind the goal line found the Swedish forward just outside the crease. Johansson’s shot was deflected by a Vegas defender which sent the puck over goaltender Logan Thompson. Strome now leads the Capitals in power-play points with five (1g, 4a). (Video)

Martin Fehervary got a two-minute minor for boarding (it was initially a major and rescinded) after landing a huge hit on Reilly Smith near the end boards. Fehervary seemed to be saved by the fact Smith was off balance. Smith left the game with an injury. Marchessault was given a two-minute minor for roughing which negated VGK’s power play.

🚨 1-1. Jack Eichel tied it up on a VGK power play with his fifth goal of the season. Former Capital Chandler Stephenson got the primary assist. (Video)

The Capitals were badly outshot by VGK 11-6 in the period, but it was closer in 5v5 shot attempts, 18-14.

2nd Period

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Trevor van Riemsdyk had his point shot deflected by a VGK defender past goaltender Logan Thompson to give the Caps back the lead.

Beck Malenstyn is lost for the game after a shot block on the penalty kill.

The Vegas Golden Knights ended the period with a 19-17 shots-on-goal advantage. The Capitals lead in 5v5 shot attempts, 39-35.

3rd Period

Garnet Hathaway hurt and down the tunnel. This is not good, you guys.

Hathaway came back after a few minutes in the locker room. He took his next shift.

The Capitals are turtling and getting outshot by a large margin in this period.

🚨 2-2. This felt inevitable. William Carrier tied it up after a knuckle puck beats Charlie Lindgren from upclose.

Overtime

Reilly Smith had a breakaway but missed the net short side.

🚨 3-2 Golden Knights. Shea Theodore scored the OTGWG, beating Alex Ovechkin to the net. Ovi chucked his stick down the tunnel as he left the ice.

VGK won 3-2. The Capitals’ turtling at the end was maybe not the best idea. Vegas ended the game with a 30-21 shots on goal advantage and a 52-48 attempts advantage at 5v5.

