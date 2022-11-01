A well-earned point: Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals returned home to Capital One Arena to play the back half of a back-to-back with travel against the Vegas Golden Knights. Could the Caps pick up a hard-fought point in the standings or would they falter with no rest?
Marcus Johansson opened the night’s scoring with a quick, power-play strike. Jack Eichel tied things up at the end of the first on Vegas’ own power play. Trevor van Riemsdyk opened the second frame with a shot from the point that found its way in off a defender.
William Carried found the tying goal with about six minutes left in regulation. Shea Theodore overtime winner.
Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2.
just gonna go ahead and say this is the cutest thing you've seen today #CapsDads pic.twitter.com/KkWZKH0W0k
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2022
would love to know what's being said here pic.twitter.com/gE5xeQ2jQZ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2022
Back home at Cap One! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Sqobntxzsy
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 1, 2022
The Caps have a day off tomorrow and then will be right back on the road for a date in Detroit against the Red Wings on Thursday.
