John Carlson will miss second-straight game with lower-body injury

John Carlson “>will not play in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The first-pairing defenseman, who is out day-to-day, suffered a lower-body injury against the Predators on Saturday and also missed Monday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The news comes as the team announced Connor Brown would likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. It’s the same injury Wilson went down with during the playoffs last season.

The Capitals could also have a few other changes coming to their lineup.

One that’s definitely happening is in goal. Backup Charlie Lindgren will get the nod against Vegas as the Capitals are playing in the back end of a back-to-back. For Lindgren, it will be his third start in 11 games. The UFA signing has been sensational in relief, stopping 3.3 goals saved above expected in his two starts versus Toronto and New Jersey — both electric offensive teams.

Laviolette also went to his canned “working through some things in the room” line and suggested Joe Snively could get a jersey.

The head coach offered no update on TJ Oshie who is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The Capitals also gave the “indefinite” description to Connor Brown, who we learned Tuesday will likely be out for the year following ACL surgery.

Update: Peter Laviolette has completely reshuffled the lines and Joe Snively will get a jersey over Connor McMichael.