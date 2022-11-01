Capitals earn hard-fought road point thanks to early-game defense and late-game goaltending: numbers for the morning after

The severely banged-up Washington Capitals wrapped up their early season road trip with a valiant 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Caps were able to grab the loser point on the back of some heroics from their goaltender and the defensive play in front of him.
Boo the shootout.
Ovechkin's goal was also the 399th goal he’s scored on the road, which trails only Wayne Gretzky (402) for the most in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 1, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
