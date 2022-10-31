A graveyard smash: Canes beat Caps 3-2 in shootout

The Washington Capitals, decimated, wrapped up their road trip against the scary Carolina Hurricanes. And despite a dozen reasons why it could have been a slog, this was a really good and fun hockey game!
Stefan Noesen deflected Brent Burns point shot to make it 1-0 early, but Dylan Strome tied it up at the top of the second period, working hard off a rebound to beat Freddy Andersen. Alex Ovechkin got an Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot – but assisted by Erik Gustaffson – to give the Caps a short-lived lead. Andrei Svechnikov tied it up with a very lucky bounce. Darcy Kuemper went super-saiyan to keep the Caps alive into overtime.
The Caps survived a Lars Eller penalty in overtime, so we got the shootout. For the first time this season, here are your shootout bullets:
Caps lose 3-2 in the shootout.
I enjoyed this hockey game!
No rest for the bedraggled Caps. They come back to DC to host Vegas tomorrow.
Headline photo: @real_jon_c
