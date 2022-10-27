Capitals vs Stars live blog and updates (Oct. 27, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Stars game on October 27, 2022.

The Washington Capitals, who are now over .500, are back on the road for their second straight game. Tonight the Capitals will take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars who have one of the best lines in hockey: Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz. All three Stars players are averaging a point per game and the Capitals’ defense will need to step up and keep this trio in check.

The Capitals will turn to Darcy Kuemper in net for the sixth time in eight games.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 8:30 pm.

1st Period

The Capitals started the third line, Protas-Eller-Mantha, and its second pairing, Fehervary-Jensen. Aliaksei Protas left the ice in pain after his first shift. Protas tried to deliver a big hit but side-swiped a Stars player, appearing to injure his right leg. On the very next shift, Conor Sheary left with an owie as well. Sheary blocked a shot off the side of his right ankle right off a Capitals faceoff loss. Both Sheary and Protas returned for their next shifts. Alex Ovechkin hit the crossbar with a one-timer, five minutes into the first period. Still 0-0.

Darcy Kuemper nearly threw the puck into the net after making a glove save. Shortly after…

🚨 1-0 Stars. Jason Robertson got credit for the goal (at least for now) on a knuckleball that beat Darcy Kuemper. The tally came 16:50 into the first period.

The Stars outshot the Capitals 13-7 and out-attempted them 23-17 at 5v5.

2nd Period

