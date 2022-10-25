Alex Ovechkin and his go-to taunt were featured on Jeopardy

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest hockey players of all time and with that comes perks — like being frequently used as trivia on famous gameshows.

Monday, the Capitals captain was mentioned in the latest episode of Jeopardy! as part of an $800 clue [tips hat] for the category Say What?

The question nor the answer had anything to do with his historic goals chase.

The video was sent to us by @vt88hokie.

“Imitation okay — NHL star Alex Ovechkin often uses this ‘I can’t hear you’ gesture when he gets booed,” said Jeopardy host Ken Jennings.

Sadie responded: “What is a cupped ear?”

She was absolutely correct.

Ovechkin is rarely booed by fans, but when he is, he seems to enjoy it. Last season, Ovechkin was serenaded with loud boos as he put a dagger in the Carolina Hurricanes. Ovechkin scored the game-winning shootout goal at PNC Arena. As traveling Capitals fans cheered, Ovechkin cupped his hand to his ear.

Ovi also trolled Rangers fans at Madison Square Garden when he was in the press box, sitting out due to an upper-body injury. The crowd chanted “Ovi sucks” and the Russian forward once again gave them the “I can’t hear you” treatment.

One of the most famous examples came in 2012 during a Capitals-Rangers playoff game. Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and did his own version of Jaromir Jagr’s salute to Rangers fans, cupping his ear before sassily whipping his arm forward.

Of all the things Ovechkin, this is such a nuanced pull. That makes me think there’s a Jeopardy clue-writer who is absolutely a Capitals fan.

This marks the second time in 2022 that Ovechkin has been an $800 clue during a game and the third time this year Ovechkin or the Capitals have been mentioned.

Ovechkin was also mentioned on Jeopardy in 2019