Alex Ovechkin asks Hurricanes fans to boo louder after scoring game-winning shootout goal

Alex Ovechkin’s goals were so nice, we’re writing about them twice.

After scoring the game-tying goal — career goal no. 769 — in the third period, Ovechkin won the game in the shootout in the bottom of the third round.

As boos rained down from Hurricanes fans, Ovechkin skated in and beat Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta with a backhanded shot.

It had to be. IT JUST HAD TO BE ALEXANDER MIKHAILOVICH OVECHKIN TO WIN IT IN THE SHOOTOUT!! THE BEST GAME OF THE SEASON BELONGS TO THE WASHINGTON @Capitals 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/s6Sp1GAEMf — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 19, 2022

Picture perfect.

After scoring, Ovechkin then cupped his hand to his hear to encourage his haters to please boo louder.

Incredible.

Ovechkin spoke about the moment with NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati on the postgame show.

We are out of words to describe Alex Ovechkin. So we're just gonna let him talk and let you watch! 😁 pic.twitter.com/wfZgqdmRv1 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 19, 2022

When asked about his gesture, Ovi smiled.

“Yeah! The atmosphere was tremendous,” Ovechkin said. “Both sides up and down. Just had fun. Nice to do it.”

According to the Capitals PR, the shootout goal was Ovechkin’s 36th of his career and his 15th game-deciding shootout tally.

“Hey! Nice,” Ovechkin responded with a laugh when learning of that stat.

Ovechkin’s 15 career game-deciding shootout goals are the tenth most in the NHL since the NHL introduced the shootout in 2005-06.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington