No. 769: Alex Ovechkin scores game-tying goal on power play, trails second-place Gordie Howe by 32

Alex Ovechkin has goals in three straight and 10 in his last 13 games after scoring his 769th career goal against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday.

The goal sent the game to overtime and where Ovechkin ultimately won the game in the shootout. He was the difference-maker.

“Guys played extremely hard and got a good win,” Peter Laviolette said after the game.

Ovechkin scored with 5:04 remaining in the third period, seconds after the Capitals went onto a power play. Nicklas Backstrom won the faceoff directly back to Ovechkin and *may have* interfered with his man, giving The Great 8 a shooting lane to the net.

Uh huh honey pic.twitter.com/ZXCTs7vDA1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 19, 2022

Ovi did not miss, beating Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta glove side.

Visiting Capitals fans loudly chanted “Ovi” after the goal.

sounds like a damn home game LMAO pic.twitter.com/wWLSxNZfWg — EA of tPHP (@TjBlowshie) March 19, 2022

The goal was Ovechkin’s 39th of the season and 769th of his career. Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe in the goals race by 32 and record-setter Wayne Gretzky by 125.

Ovechkin passed Luc Robitaille (1,394) for the 22nd most points in NHL history with the goal.