Please promote the Jeopardy! writer who made Alex Ovechkin the $800 ‘MVP’ clue

Alex Ovechkin was part of a Jeopardy! clue during Wednesday night’s show hosted by Ken Jennings.

Ovechkin was the $800 answer in the MVP category during the opening round of Jeopardy!, which, if you ask us, is exceptionally exceptional work!

The clue read: 3-time winner Alex Ovechkin, a power player in a city full of ‘em.

Mattea answered correctly: Who are the Washington Capitals?

Ovechkin was previously mentioned on the game show in 2019. Four months ago, the Capitals were the subject of a question in Double Jeopardy during the Season 38, Game 77 show.

Screenshot: Jeopardy!