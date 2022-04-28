Please promote the Jeopardy! writer who made Alex Ovechkin the $800 ‘MVP’ clue

Alex Ovechkin was part of a Jeopardy! clue during Wednesday night’s show hosted by Ken Jennings.
Ovechkin was the $800 answer in the MVP category during the opening round of Jeopardy!, which, if you ask us, is exceptionally exceptional work!
@rmnb Look what was just on Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/PrCJxRzR23
— Zach Wolpoff (@wikipuff88) April 27, 2022
The clue read: 3-time winner Alex Ovechkin, a power player in a city full of ‘em.
Mattea answered correctly: Who are the Washington Capitals?
Ovechkin was previously mentioned on the game show in 2019. Four months ago, the Capitals were the subject of a question in Double Jeopardy during the Season 38, Game 77 show.
Screenshot: Jeopardy!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On