Washington Capitals featured in Jeopardy question

The Washington Capitals are no strangers to being a trivia answer on Jeopardy!
Alex Ovechkin was featured on the game show in 2019. Two years later, the Capitals were the subject of a question in Double Jeopardy during the Season 38, Game 77 show.
The category of the question was from “C Team” and the question that name-dropped the Capitals was, of course, for $800.
“They represent D.C. in the NHL,” Ken Jennings teased.
Chas Abel-Nabi responded correctly, WHO ARE THE CAPITALS?
Per The Jeopardy Fan, Amy Schneider went on to win the game — her 20th straight victory — giving her $768,800 worth of earnings during that time.
