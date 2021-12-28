Washington Capitals featured in Jeopardy question

The Washington Capitals are no strangers to being a trivia answer on Jeopardy!

Alex Ovechkin was featured on the game show in 2019. Two years later, the Capitals were the subject of a question in Double Jeopardy during the Season 38, Game 77 show.

The category of the question was from “C Team” and the question that name-dropped the Capitals was, of course, for $800.

“They represent D.C. in the NHL,” Ken Jennings teased.

Chas Abel-Nabi responded correctly, WHO ARE THE CAPITALS?

Per The Jeopardy Fan, Amy Schneider went on to win the game — her 20th straight victory — giving her $768,800 worth of earnings during that time.

Screenshot: @thelastgoodnite/Jeopardy!