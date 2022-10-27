We’re pretty sure you’ll bee impressed by Chandler Stephenson’s couple costume for Halloween

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Not only do I get to do a family-themed costume with my son every year, but I also get a lot of joy seeing what former and current Capitals dress up as.

In the past, we’ve had such classics as TJ Oshie walking on all fours in a dalmatian costume and Tom Wilson as Wilson the volleyball from Castaway.

This year, spooky szn is starting strong via two former Capitals: Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson and New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Both revealed their couple costumes for team Halloween parties and they’re fantastic.

Chandler and his wife Tasha dressed up as a beekeeper and bee respectively.

I’m absolutely buzzing over this one.

For the record, Chandler’s face netting would not protect him from an angry hive of bees as his face netting has a giant hole at the bottom. But I’m willing to suspend my belief after seeing those ridiculous sewn-on bees around his face. Bravo!

Vitek, meanwhile, put on his best neon sweatsuit with his wife Kristýna to do a tribute to the 80s.

The headbands and big hair are fantastic.

Headline photo: @tasha_maltman/IG