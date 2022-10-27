Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and other Capitals players try out the TOVI – a hockey stick with holes in the blade

The Washington Capitals posted a “spoOoOooky season” video on Wednesday asking players what their favorite scary movie was as they walked out for practice.

But the most notable thing of the video wasn’t the Capitals’ movie picks. It was the sticks they were taking out onto the ice.

Asking the boys what their favorite scary movie is for spoOoOooky season 👻#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Acbl1FnSBJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2022

Several players, including TJ Oshie, Anthony Mantha, and Dylan Strome, were holding TOVI hockey sticks in the video.

The Instagram account @EverythingProStock also posted a photo and video of Alex Ovechkin using the twig. Yes, Ovi was rocking a TOVI.

Ovechkin has been noticeably experimenting with his hockey sticks since last season. Ovechkin changed his stick model and used a CCM JetSpeed FT4 stick during a game last season. During the Capitals’ most recent Training Camp, Ovechkin taped one of his sticks different – showing off a single white stripe of clean tape on his blade. The TOVI hockey stick is Ovechkin’s latest dalliance with a new twig.

The TOVI hockey sticks are special because they are unique and not made by any of the major hockey stick manufacturers. The twigs are light and feature a waffleboard-like blade with carbon fiber holes, called The DiamondAire BLADE.

The TOVI website says that the design allows less drag when a player is swinging and puts more power behind shots.

Due to the DiamondAire™ BLADE’S unique perforated construction, air flows freely through the blade – reducing drag, increasing swing speed, and maximizing power behind every shot.

The stick is also durable. The perforated hockey blade has been tested profusely by the stick manufacturer and TOVI reports that the “carbon fiber material has passed 1,000,000 cycle tests.”

The stick’s creative design has given it a lot of buzz in the industry causing many players and equipment reviewers to try it.

If you’re interested in purchasing the twig, they’re available on TOVI’s website and the prices range from $199 to $299.

This isn’t the first time Capitals players have experimented with stick blades that have holes in them. In 2020, Evgeny Kuznetsov used Bauer’s Nexus ADV stick that features a long horizontal hole in the top half of the blade. Kuznetsov scored in his first game using the twig.