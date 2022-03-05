Alex Ovechkin switched hockey stick models after CCM announcement

Alex Ovechkin switched hockey stick models ahead of Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ovechkin scored his 763rd career goal using a JetSpeed FT4 stick made by CCM.

The change was spotted by several hockey gear accounts including Geer Geek and Everything Pro Stock.

Since the Capitals’ Stanley Cup season in 2017-18, Ovechkin had been using a RibCor Trigger, which features a bright white CCM logo. Per Everything Pro Stock, Ovechkin’s sticks were a Super Tacks model redressed as a Trigger (meaning the model was a Super Tacks and the graphics were RibCor).

The most notable differences between the two sticks, beyond their feels, are the graphics. The graphics on the JetSpeed are metallic dark red on black, which is harder to read or pick up in photos. The CCM logo is no longer easily visible.

The change came two days after CCM announced that it would no longer be using Ovechkin in any global promotion as Russia’s invasion in Ukraine continued.

“Although Mr. Ovechkin is not responsible for the Russian government’s actions, we took the decision to not use him (or any Russian player) on any global CCM communication at this point,” CCM Hockey chief executive Marrouane Nabih said in a statement to TSN.

Ovechkin uses Jetspeed FT1 gloves and Super Tacks AS3 skates made by CCM. Ovechkin remains under contract with the hockey gear brand.

Ovechkin could have also asked for new sticks earlier in the year, but finally got them due to turnaround times.

“Maybe he ordered the new graphic in January or the beginning of February to switch things up after the slump but CCM has been brutal this year according to every player I’ve talked to in terms of production time,” Everything Pro Stock said. “If he requested a new graphic in early February let’s say, it would make sense that it took this long to get to him, even being CCM’s main guy.”

Everything Pro Stock also mentioned it’s possible Ovechkin’s new sticks are the same model as before but redressed.

“It’s impossible to say without seeing the stick when it’s brand new,” Everything Pro Stock said. “Last year he was switching a lot but this year he’s exclusively used the same model as far as I’ve seen.”

Update: Ovechkin was back to using the Trigger in Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken.