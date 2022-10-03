These are the 10 games the Capitals will wear their blue W alternate jerseys this season

The Washington Capitals will wear five different jerseys during the 2022-23 season and Monday, they announced when they’ll rock their navy blue alternates.

The Capitals will wear the W jersey 10 times starting on October 17, 2022, and ending on April 17, 2023.

Blue W alternate jersey games

Monday, Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Monday, Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, March 9 vs. New Jersey Devils

Wednesday, March 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Monday, April 10 vs. New York Islanders

The Capitals first unveiled the new sweaters during the 2020-21 season. The jersey was an extension of its sweater from the 2018 Stadium Series game.

The W crest logo features the top of the Washington monument illustrated in its middle ascender while the three red stars above the W represent Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

The Capitals wore the sweater 13 times during the 2021-22 season. During several of the games, the Caps did not have some of their best performances leaving many fans to naturally conclude they are cursed. (See the comments of the below IG.)

The Capitals are already locked in to wearing their red home and white away sweaters. The team will also have a new Reverse Retro 2.0 design, which is believed to be black and feature the Screaming Eagle logo, and a potential unique Stadium Series design for their February 2023 game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The RR 2.0 jersey design will be released soon.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: