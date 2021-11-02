These are the 13 games the Capitals will wear their blue third jerseys during 2021-22 season

The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday that they will wear their navy blue third jerseys 13 times during the 2021-22 season. The first game they’ll rock the W jerseys is on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Capitals debuted the new design last season and it will be worn through the 2022-23 season.

Schedule

According to the team:

The large W on the front of the jersey serves as a tribute to Washington, D.C., with the Washington monument structure peaking in the middle of the W. The “W” stands alone as a Capital Letter to symbolize the strength of the nation’s Capital. The color scheme is aligned with the United States of America’s flag; with each color also representing attributes displayed by Capitals fans: red stands for dedication, white represents loyalty and blue honors community. The Three Stars represent Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

The jerseys sold out multiple times online last season and, as of posting, have still have not been restocked beyond youth and women’s sizes. There are men’s replica jerseys available only in small.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce Blue W Third Jersey To Be Worn for 13 Home Dates During 2021-22 Season ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will wear their third jersey, modeled after the team’s 2018 NHL Stadium Series jersey, for thirteen home dates during the 2021-22 season. In addition, the team also announced an integrated marketing campaign focused on fan and community engagement surrounding the jersey. “We are proud of our W jersey and the symbolism that’s tied to Washington, D.C. behind the design,” said Capitals vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. “We are thrilled to launch a large-scale campaign that showcases those elements to further connect with our great fans. Community is also at the core of the W jersey, and we look forward to continuing to foster a deeper connection with Capitals supporters throughout the region through the Blue W this season.” W Jersey Brand Creative The brand creative contains key elements meant to infuse the deep and iconic history of Washington, D.C. The uniform reflects historic elements in a clean and modern way. Similarly, the creative is intended as an extension. The core colors are blue at the forefront and crème as a compliment to reflect the boundary stones, maps and many meaningful documents that have been instilled in the city of Washington, D.C. The eagle also appears as symbol of strength as the national bird and a slight nod to the screaming eagle, a familiar figure to the Capitals fanbase. The “For the W” and the “In _____ We Trust” messaging points to the strong foundation of the team and a roster featuring a blend of current and rising stars. Nov. 6 Debut The jersey will debut this season on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. In honor of the jersey, the game will feature a Blue W game takeover, with several blue game presentation elements. All fans will also receive a blue light stick. March 22 All Fan Giveaway All fans at the Tuesday, March 22 game vs. the St. Louis Blues will receive a John Carlson bobblehead featuring Carlson in the third jersey. March 26 All Fan Giveaway All fans at the Saturday, March 26 game vs. the New Jersey Devils will receive a Blue W third jersey rally towel. Random Acts in the W Random Acts in the W is a community-focused campaign developed to give back to Caps fans surrounding the everyday moments in which individuals may need their spirits lifted. Whether it’s being invited to a game, a message from a player or helping a fan cement a milestone in their own life, the Capitals will be surprising deserving fans in their everyday life through Random Acts in the W. Fans can submit fellow fans to receive a Random Act in the W at http://www.washcaps.com/bluejersey. Win-fluencers The Capitals are teaming up with a wide range of Win-fluencers to send exclusive W apparel, a jersey and invite an upcoming blue jersey game. The Win-fluencers will share their experience of the W through their own eyes at the game or in their own neighborhood. For information on the Win-fluencer campaign, visit http://www.washcaps.com/bluejersey. Blue Jersey Microsite Fans are encouraged to visit http://www.washcaps.com/bluejersey for information on the jersey’s history, video content, game schedule and more. Schedule Nov. 6 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. @Capital One Arena

