Capitals cut 22 players from Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals announced a huge group of cuts from their Training Camp roster on Friday. Twenty-two players were sent back to their respective clubs, trimming down the overall group in DC to 40.

The Caps’ AHL affiliate Hershey Bears start their Training Camp early next week and all but one of the cuts in this group is headed to Pennsylvania for that. Four of the players will need to make it through waivers before being allowed to do so.

The news was announced by Capitals PR.

The players sent to Hershey on loan, that are waiver exempt:

Garin Bjorklund, G

Henrik Rybinski, F

The players sent directly to Hershey’s Training Camp:

Sam Anas, F

Logan Day, D

Ethen Frank, F

Shane Gersich, F

Martin Has, D

Bear Hughes, F

Kale Kessy, F

Peter Laviolette III, F

Benton Maass, D

Jake Massie, D

Mason Morelli, F

Julian Napravnik, F

Aaron Ness, D

Matthew Strome, F

Players placed on waivers for purpose of loan to Hershey:

Michael Sgarbossa, F

Hunter Shepard, G

Riley Sutter, F

Mike Vecchione, F

The team also made a special note of two other loans — defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey for rehab purposes and forward Ludwig Persson to BIK Karlskoga in the HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette’s son, Lavy Jr is headed to Hershey for camp but bound eventually for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers where he signed a contract on Tuesday.

Notable names to dodge the big wave of cuts include Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, Henrik Borgstrom, Kody Clark, Beck Malenstyn, Garrett Pilon, Gabriel Carlsson, Lucas Johansen, Dylan McIlrath, Bobby Nardella, and Clay Stevenson.

The Capitals released an updated full roster of 40 players remaining following the cuts. A reminder that the maximum amount of players allowed to be on the active roster during the season is 23.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB