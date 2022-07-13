Home / Live Blog / Live tracker: NHL free agent day signings

Live tracker: NHL free agent day signings

By Ian Oland

July 13, 2022 10:10 am

The most exciting day of the year is upon us. At noon ET today, contracts for a ton of players expire, making them unrestricted free agents. Thus begins the frenzy, where teams spend (usually way too much) to fill their ranks.

There are some big names in this year’s free agency: Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin, Claude Giroux, Darcy Kuemper, and Jack Campbell.

Below we will track the free-agency day signings. Come follow along for silly season.

Teams’ Cap Space heading into noon

 

NHL teams can go up to 10 percent over the salary cap ($90.75 million) until rosters are due to start the season in October. Here are all the details about Free Agency from Cap Friendly.

Before noon signings and rumblings

Capitals free agency preview

After sending Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey and opting not to qualify Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals need goalies. Like two of them. They also may look for center depth with Nicklas Backstrom out, depth forwards, and a defenseman.

We’ve already previewed some interesting options at top-line right wing, middle-six center, depth left wing, left-hander defender, and – maybe most importantly – goalie.

The Capitals have been rumored to be in on goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Free agency live updates

It’s noon. Let’s go.

  • G Jack Campbell with EDM. 5 x 5.5M (per ELF)
  • Ex-Caps G Ilya Samsonov with TOR. 1 x $1.8M (per Seravalli)

  • F Claude Giroux with OTT. 3 x $6.5M (per LeBrun)
  • D Ian Cole with TBL. 1 x $3M (per Seravalli)
  • D Brendan Smith with NJD. 2 x $1.1M (per Seravalli)
  • Ex-Caps D Justin Schultz with SEA. 2 x $3M “ish” (per ELF)

  • D Nick Leddy stays with STL. 4 years. (per Seravalli)
  • F Curtis Lazar with VAN. 3 x $1M (per ELF)
  • F Kevin Rooney with CGY. 2 x $1.3M (per ELF)
  • F Vincent Trocheck with NYR. 7 x $5.6M. (per Seravalli)
  • F Nicolas Aube-Kubel with TOR. 1 x $1M (per ELF)
  • F Andrew Copp with DET. 5 x $5.6 (per Dreger)

This story will be updated throughout the day. Comment below.

