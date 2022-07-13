Live tracker: NHL free agent day signings

The most exciting day of the year is upon us. At noon ET today, contracts for a ton of players expire, making them unrestricted free agents. Thus begins the frenzy, where teams spend (usually way too much) to fill their ranks.
There are some big names in this year’s free agency: Johnny Gaudreau,
Evgeni Malkin, Claude Giroux, Darcy Kuemper, and Jack Campbell.
Below we will track the free-agency day signings. Come follow along for silly season.
Teams’ Cap Space heading into noon
NHL teams can go up to 10 percent over the salary cap ($90.75 million) until rosters are due to start the season in October. Here are all the details about Free Agency from Cap Friendly.
Before noon signings and rumblings
Capitals free agency preview
After sending Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey and opting not to qualify Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals need goalies. Like two of them. They also may look for center depth with Nicklas Backstrom out, depth forwards, and a defenseman.
We’ve already previewed some interesting options at top-line right wing, middle-six center, depth left wing, left-hander defender, and – maybe most importantly – goalie.
The Capitals have been rumored to be in on goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Free agency live updates
It’s noon. Let’s go.
