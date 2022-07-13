Live tracker: NHL free agent day signings

The most exciting day of the year is upon us. At noon ET today, contracts for a ton of players expire, making them unrestricted free agents. Thus begins the frenzy, where teams spend (usually way too much) to fill their ranks.

There are some big names in this year’s free agency: Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin , Claude Giroux, Darcy Kuemper, and Jack Campbell.

Below we will track the free-agency day signings. Come follow along for silly season.

Teams’ Cap Space heading into noon View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL Collection (@nhlcollection) NHL teams can go up to 10 percent over the salary cap ($90.75 million) until rosters are due to start the season in October. Here are all the details about Free Agency from Cap Friendly.

Before noon signings and rumblings

Johnny Gaudreau will test free agency and not return to Calgary (via @frank_seravalli)

Evander Kane signs extension with EDM 4x$5.125M (via @Bob_Stauffer)

Jack Campbell closing in on a 5x$5M deal with EDM (via @KevinWeekes)

If Darcy Kuemper signs with the Caps, his deal is expected to be in the 5x$5.5M range (via @frank_seravalli)

Senators frontrunners to land Claude Giroux (via @PierreVLeBrun)

Devils and Flyers frontrunners to land Johnny Gaudreau (via @KKurzNHL and @emilymkaplan)

Vincent Trochek linked to the Rangers (via @MollieeWalkerr)

Darren Helm stays in Colorado for one more season at $1.25M (via @PierreVLeBrun)

The Devils have traded Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins for Erik Haula (via @FriedgeHNIC)

Blues and Robert Thomas have agreed to 8x$8M extension (via @jprutherford)

Josh Manson staying with the Avalanche 4x$4.5M (via @FriedgeHNIC)

Martin Jones is heading west to the Kraken (via @andystrickland)

Ilya Samsonov closing in on deal with Maple Leafs (via @StapeAthletic)

Hurricanes working on trade to acquire Brent Burns (via @PierreVLeBrun)

Senators and Oilers working on Connor Brown trade (via @TSNBobMcKenzie)

Jack Adams finalist Andrew Brunette joining the Devils staff (via @KevinWeekes)

Victor Olofsson re-signs in Buffalo 2x$4.75M (via @BuffaloSabres)

Thomas Greiss headed to St. Louis (via @jprutherford)

F Andreas Athanasiou to CHI. (per Scott Powers)

F Max Domi to CHI. (also per Scott Powers)

Capitals free agency preview

After sending Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey and opting not to qualify Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals need goalies. Like two of them. They also may look for center depth with Nicklas Backstrom out, depth forwards, and a defenseman.

We’ve already previewed some interesting options at top-line right wing, middle-six center, depth left wing, left-hander defender, and – maybe most importantly – goalie.

The Capitals have been rumored to be in on goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Free agency live updates

It’s noon. Let’s go.

G Jack Campbell with EDM. 5 x 5.5M (per ELF)

Ex-Caps G Ilya Samsonov with TOR. 1 x $1.8M (per Seravalli)

F Claude Giroux with OTT. 3 x $6.5M (per LeBrun)

D Ian Cole with TBL. 1 x $3M (per Seravalli)

D Brendan Smith with NJD. 2 x $1.1M (per Seravalli)

Ex-Caps D Justin Schultz with SEA. 2 x $3M “ish” (per ELF)

D Nick Leddy stays with STL. 4 years. (per Seravalli)

F Curtis Lazar with VAN. 3 x $1M (per ELF)

F Kevin Rooney with CGY. 2 x $1.3M (per ELF)

F Vincent Trocheck with NYR. 7 x $5.6M. (per Seravalli)

F Nicolas Aube-Kubel with TOR. 1 x $1M (per ELF)

F Andrew Copp with DET. 5 x $5.6 (per Dreger)

This story will be updated throughout the day. Comment below.