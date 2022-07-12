Evgeni Malkin re-signs with Penguins after management gives him desired four-year deal

The biggest beef between Evgeni Malkin and Pittsburgh Penguins was the term of his next contract. And 13 hours before free agency was set to begin, the Penguins gave Malkin his desired fourth year and the center ultimately re-signed with the only team he ever played for.

Malkin’s contract will pay him $6.1 million over the next four seasons ($24.4 million total) and will likely Geno to the end of his hockey career in the NHL.

Malkin had 42 points (20g, 20a) in 41 games last season.

GENO IS BACK!!!! Everything you need to know: https://t.co/524zbE0CAj pic.twitter.com/AIJ0FUAKZz — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 13, 2022

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” Penguins GM Ron Hextall said in a relase. “His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

Evgeni Malkin contract breakdown: Year 1, $4M salary plus $4M signing bonus ($8M total)

Year 2, $6M salary

Year 3, $5.6M salary

Year 4, $1M salary plus $3.8M signing bonus ($4.8M total) Plus FULL no-move clause throughout the deal @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Earlier in the week, it was reported Malkin would test free agency for the first time after not feeling wanted by the organization. The Penguins would only go to three years on their contract offer.

The last push in the Malkin negotiation got going again around 4 pm ET today and went 6 hours before the agreement got done.

A day after an emotional Malkin decided to go to market, calmer minds prevailed.

Obviously getting the fourth year plus the full no-move clause important. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Malkin will be 36 next season.

On Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman wrote that it was possible Malkin could sign with a Penguins rival and possibly entertain a one-year, incentive-laden deal, which would have made him a possible fit in Washington as Nicklas Backstrom’s replacement on the second line.

In the end, Malkin’s heart remained in Pittsburgh.