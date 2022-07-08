The Washington Capitals’ final three selections on day two of the 2022 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals held three picks across the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft. The selections came at pick numbers 149th, 181st, and 213th respectively.

With the picks, the Caps added two more forwards and one more defenseman. They come away from Montreal with a total haul that features five forwards and two defensemen.

Jake Karabela – C, Guelph (OHL)

With the 149th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Jake Karabela!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/Sb9mBUGwXd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Karabela is yet another talented offensive forward the Caps have added to their organization in this draft. He’s a great skater, works hard, and is really tough to knock off the puck. The five-foot-eleven, 172-pound center had 48 points in 65 games with the Storm in what was his first season in the OHL.

Ryan Hofer – RW, Everett (WHL)

With the 181st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Ryan Hofer!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/ZK3XWtbVxt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Hofer, the brother of St. Louis Blues prospect Joel Hofer, is a WHL overager who gets taken in the third draft he was eligible for. He’s a big (six-foot-three, 181-pound) winger that has had seven fights in the WHL over the past two seasons. He put up 58 points in 67 games for the Silvertips last year and turned 20 years old a couple of months ago.

Did Ryan Hofer really knock a man down with his backside, fend off an oncoming hit then draw a penalty all in the same sequence? Yes. Yes he did.#BearWitness x #WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6WZiEK8nlv — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) April 26, 2022

David Gucciardi – LHD, Michigan State (NCAA)

With the 213th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select David Gucciardi!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/cvv40nqpz9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Gucciardi is another overager who did not get selected in last year’s draft, played his freshman season at Michigan State, and now is a member of the Capitals organization. He’s a defenseman known for his puck control and vision. Before heading to MSU he played two seasons in the USHL.

David Gucciardi had a night on Thursday, scoring two clutch goals (including an OT winner) for @MSU_Hockey. He is the @B1GHockey First Star of the Week! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/R6XxynVh2F — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) January 4, 2022

Screenshot: NHL Network