Capitals select defenseman Ryan Chesley in second round of 2022 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals kicked the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft off by dealing goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils in a trade that saw them get the 37th pick in the second round back as part of the return.

They then used that second-round selection to grab defenseman Ryan Chesley from the US National Team Development Program. He is the first player the Capitals have taken from the US NTDP since they chose Shane Gersich in the fifth round in 2014.

With the 37th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Ryan Chesley!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/1tqxNsBf0D — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Corey Pronman of The Athletic had Chesley listed as the 31st best skater available in this year’s draft. He is a physical, strong right-handed blueliner with good speed, good hands, and the ability to move the puck from point A to point B.

The six-foot, 201-pound defenseman is set to join the University of Minnesota in the fall for the 2022-23 season.