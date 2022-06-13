Connor McMichael: 2021-22 season review

Connor McMichael is a fast, young forward who likes to shoot, and it sure seems like the Capitals hate that.
You probably already know what you’re gonna get here. Connor McMichael has a propensity to shoot and speed to make it happen, but he’s not getting the opportunity.
Here’s a bunch of NHL forwards plotted based on how often they shoot (left to right) and how much ice time they get (bottom to top).
Connor McMichael shoots about as much as Trevor Zegras, but he gets ice time like Ryan Reaves, the absolute basement goon tier of ice time. And McMichael started the season (and his career) with an actually elite level of offense that declined the longer he spent under Washington’s system.
Of course, it’s up to you to decide why McMichael’s offense rate dropped over the season, though I think it’s worth considering if the Caps coaches pushed McMichael to play a less adventurous style that he was not suited for and which compounded the friction between him and the coaches. Could be one of the several reasons why McMichael stopped getting a sweater. Around the beginning of February, McMichael started becoming the healthy scratch guy, including several week-long stretches without ice time, plus one three-week rest period in April.
Obviously, McMichael’s game is not without downsides and he certainly is not on Zegras’ level, but for a team growing older, slower and more infirm, a young player who is fast and shooty should be a precious commodity, something the team should embrace instead of reject.
Folks this one is TIED! pic.twitter.com/KI3I3M4XWs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2021
How will Connor McMichael get used next season?
