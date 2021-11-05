Connor McMichael adopts adorable black lab puppy, Knight, day before he scores first career goal in NHL

Connor McMichael and his girlfriend Lene Andersen have a new addition to their family.

The couple just adopted a new puppy named Knight! The eight-week-old black lab went to his forever home a day before his papa scored the first goal of his NHL career.

So, the equation there is that you should adopt a dog and you will score a goal in the NHL. Just math, folks.

McMichael played on the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League which may have inspired the name. The young center then actually scored that first career goal against Florida Panthers goaltender, Spencer Knight. Mind blown.

The little guy is already way into hockey. He even takes a puck with him for a nap. That’s a hockey dog for sure.

You cant make DC your new home without a trip to see the sights.

Congratulations to Connor and Lene on their new addition. And congratulations to Knight who looks like he’s going to a very loving family.

Headline photo: @knightmcmike