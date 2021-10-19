Connor McMichael will make his season debut against the Colorado Avalanche

It is Connor McMichael‘s turn to enter the fray.

After replacing Hendrix Lapierre on the third line at practice Monday, McMichael will make his season debut against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night. This will be McMichael’s first NHL game since his big-league debut last season on January 24.

“We want to make sure that everyone is getting involved in the game,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told the media on Monday.

Connor McMichael will make his season debut tonight vs Colorado, per Laviolette. Lapierre will sit. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 19, 2021

“I thought he played well in training camp,” Laviolette said. “Going into it we were planning on utilizing both players. I thought Lappy came off of a really good first game and I didn’t think it was right to pull him out after somebody does what you want and they have a good game. I don’t think it’s the right thing to do so we let it go another game. But now I think it’s a good time to make a switch. I thought Lappy did a good job but we’ll get Connor going tonight and see what his game looks like.”

McMichael is slated to line up between TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary on the third line just as Lapierre did.

“They’re two amazing players,” McMichael said of Oshie and Sheary. “Osh is really good with the puck and Shears is pretty quick and that’s kinda two things that I think that I have in my game so I think I’ll be able to do great on that line. We had some pretty good chemistry in practice today so I’m excited.”

McMichael hopes that chemistry translates against the Avalanche tonight and he can join Lapierre on the goal sheet. McMichael was asked if he had a goal song. McMichael said he has one, but wouldn’t reveal what exactly it was.

“Hopefully, you guys will find out,” McMichael said.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB