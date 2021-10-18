Connor McMichael replaces Hendrix Lapierre on third line at Monday’s practice

Change is afoot within the Capitals lineup.
Connor McMichael looks set to enter the forward ranks for the first time this season. McMichael, who was beaten out in Training Camp by Hendrix Lapierre for the third line center spot, took rushes on that line between Conor Sheary and TJ Oshie at practice Monday.
The full lines are via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.
Capitals lines during Monday’s practice:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Eller-Sprong
Sheary-McMichael-Oshie
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
*Lapierre looked like the extra, Cholowski-Irwin as the extra D pair
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 18, 2021
Lapierre is coming off a game against the Lightning that saw him benched for large portions of the second and third period. He skated a team-low 7:25 at five-on-five, a full three minutes less than the next Capitals skater.
The third line has been a spot of bother for the Capitals at even strength even with Lapierre’s debut goal against the Rangers. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Sheary-Lapierre-Oshie line has seen only 20-percent of the shot attempts and has been out-chanced 6-2 while getting pretty favorable zone starts.
McMichael, who made his NHL debut last season, has been working as the extra forward at practice. It looks as if that will change.
More evidence of that potential move could be seen as the Capitals’ power play units got to work. Daniel Sprong has jumped into the spot Lapierre held for the first two games on the second unit.
Capitals power play units:
PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Kuznetsov, Oshie, Mantha
PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Wilson, Eller, Sprong
*Lapierre has been on PP2 in the first two games. Sprong now in.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 18, 2021
Tuesday night, the Capitals play the Colorado Avalanche in DC.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On