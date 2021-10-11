Hendrix Lapierre makes Capitals Opening Night roster after tremendous Training Camp performance

Washington Capitals 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre has made the team out of Training Camp. Lapierre will be on the Caps’ Opening Night roster which is due at 5 PM on Monday.

TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reported the news on Twitter ahead of the Capitals’ announcement.

Hendrix Lapierre will start the season with the @Capitals after a great camp. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 11, 2021

Lapierre skated between Conor Sheary and TJ Oshie during practice on Monday. Meanwhile, Connor McMichael was placed on the top line, replacing injured winger Alex Ovechkin.

Lines and pairs at #Caps prax—two days before opening night: McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-Lapierre-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov

Vanecek Extras: Malenstyn, Irwin

Out: Ovechkin (LBI), Backstrom (hip) — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 11, 2021

“I’m talking with my family pretty much every day,” Lapierre said of possibly making the team after Monday’s skate. “We’re still waiting. If I were to play, they’d be ready to come for sure. I think it would be really special, special event. We’re still awaiting a bit just like Connor.

“I said at the beginning of camp I was going to be ready for any situation,” he added. “Right now, I’m practicing with Oshie and Shears, two amazing players. It’s really fun. I just want to make sure I’m ready each and every day. I’m playing good with those guys.”

Lapierre is getting the opportunity with Nicklas Backstrom still out and not skating due to a hip injury.

The talented center prospect started the preseason with four points in his first two games and ended it tied with Caps star Evgeny Kuznetsov for the most points on the team (5). Lappy also ended the preseason tied for fourth overall in NHL assists (5).

Lapierre has gotten several strong endorsements from Oshie throughout camp.

“He’s super talented young kid,” Oshie said late last week. “Awesome, awesome, awesome guy. He’s fun to be around. He’s smiling in the locker room. You can tell he’s really enjoying himself. He’s working hard. He’s very interested in learning from players, from coaches.”

As for Lapierre, the nod is a dream come true.

“I’m really, really excited,” Lapierre said. “I’ve been here for a while. Each and every day is really special. Coming to the rink it’s a privilege for everyone, especially for me, a young guy, coming in. Really excited about the start of the season, the first game. I really just want to prove that I can be an effective player. My excitement level couldn’t be higher.”

The Capitals’ full roster will be submitted at 5 PM.

Update: The Capitals made several moves at the roster deadline, sending Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey and designating Nicklas Backstrom as an injured, non-roster player. The Caps’ will have more moves on Tuesday to complete their roster for Wednesday.

Screenshot: @Capitals