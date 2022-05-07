Home / Live Blog / Game Three live blog: Capitals and Panthers battle for series lead at Capital One Arena

Game Three live blog: Capitals and Panthers battle for series lead at Capital One Arena

By Ian Oland

May 7, 2022 12:50 pm

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers’ first-round series turns to Capital One Arena after both teams split the first two games in Sunrise, Florida. The Capitals will try to regain the series lead at home, but without one of their best overall players again.

Peter Laviolette will turn to Ilya Samsonov in net for Game Three after Vitek Vanecek followed up his scintillating start in Game One with a bit of a stinker in Game Two. Connor McMichael will get back into the lineup for Brett Leason.

Storylines

Caps lines

The Capitals have some pretty major line changes for Game Three.

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

30-Samsonov

Panthers Lines

Via @JamesonCoop:

Huberdeau – Barkov – Duclair
Verhaeghe – Bennett – Reinhart
Marchment – Lundell – Giroux
Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist

Weegar – Ekblad
Forsling – Gudas
Chiarot – Montour

Bobrovsky

Strong pregame Harry Potter vibes from our bird son

LFG, Caps

Sammy beat clean. 1-0 FLA.

Huberdeau.

TJ Oshie ties it up after deflecting an Alex Ovechkin point shot past Bobrovsky.

The Capitals PK’ers hustled their arses off, drew a penalty on Florida, and scored seconds later at 4v4.

Maryland native Scott Van Pelt at the game today.

Marcus Johansson gives the Capitals the lead.

Great rush by the second line!

That’s Mojo’s first postseason marker with the Caps since this big goal.

TEE VEE Rrrrrr. 3-1 Caps!

Anthony Mantha is the engine behind both Caps’ goals this period. Wow.

