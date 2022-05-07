Game Three live blog: Capitals and Panthers battle for series lead at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers’ first-round series turns to Capital One Arena after both teams split the first two games in Sunrise, Florida. The Capitals will try to regain the series lead at home, but without one of their best overall players again.
Peter Laviolette will turn to Ilya Samsonov in net for Game Three after Vitek Vanecek followed up his scintillating start in Game One with a bit of a stinker in Game Two. Connor McMichael will get back into the lineup for Brett Leason.
Storylines
Caps lines
The Capitals have some pretty major line changes for Game Three.
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
30-Samsonov
Panthers Lines
Huberdeau – Barkov – Duclair
Verhaeghe – Bennett – Reinhart
Marchment – Lundell – Giroux
Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist
Weegar – Ekblad
Forsling – Gudas
Chiarot – Montour
Bobrovsky
Strong pregame Harry Potter vibes from our bird son
Good morning, Kuzy pic.twitter.com/P6F7ryt3o6
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 7, 2022
LFG, Caps
— Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) May 7, 2022
Sammy beat clean. 1-0 FLA.
Huberdeau.
This man was not going to be stopped pic.twitter.com/9n1x12SrrG
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 7, 2022
This was Samsonov on Huby’s goal. He was aware the puck was not in his glove. pic.twitter.com/1JeDvdAnyj
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 7, 2022
TJ Oshie ties it up after deflecting an Alex Ovechkin point shot past Bobrovsky.
Deflection king 👑 pic.twitter.com/QvNYIwWtN8
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 7, 2022
The Capitals PK’ers hustled their arses off, drew a penalty on Florida, and scored seconds later at 4v4.
Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov with some incredible backchecking on the PK.
Garnet Hathaway follows that up drawing a holding the stick penalty to negate the rest of Florida's power play
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 7, 2022
Maryland native Scott Van Pelt at the game today.
👋 @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/bTjXZj4Bu0
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 7, 2022
Marcus Johansson gives the Capitals the lead.
Great rush by the second line!
Backhanded BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/UnK5uuvMpx
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 7, 2022
That’s Mojo’s first postseason marker with the Caps since this big goal.
Marcus Johansson gives the Caps a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the playoffs. Johansson's last playoff goal as a Cap came on April 23, 2017 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which was the Game 6 overtime winner.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 7, 2022
TEE VEE Rrrrrr. 3-1 Caps!
Anthony Mantha is the engine behind both Caps’ goals this period. Wow.
TVR WITH AN ABSOLUTE SNIPE AND IT'S 3-1 CAPS!!!!!!! THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mn8BZ6i9LK
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 7, 2022
