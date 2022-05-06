F1 driver Kevin Magnusson did a Cup Stand with Lars Eller

The Washington Capitals were recently featured in a video of Formula 1 drivers trying to guess US sports teams prior to the inaugural Miami GP this weekend. In the video, Valterri Bottas and Kevin Magnusson were the only two drivers who could connect Washington with the clue “Capitals.”

Finnish driver Bottas, we discovered, loves hockey and is a 10 percent owner of his local Liiga team, the Lahti Pelicans. However, it took a Twitter reply for us to discover why Magnusson knew.

Magnusson is Danish and was at Lars Eller’s Stanley Cup party in 2018.

The video, originally posted by u/zantkiller on r/forumla 1, shows Mangusson being lifted by Eller and one other human to do a Alex Ovechkin’s world famous Cup stand.

In the background, Michael Jackson’s Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough is playing.

This is the crossover we never knew we needed.

F1 is holding its first pair of races in the United States since 1984. The Miami Grand Prix is being held on Sunday while Austin, TX will host a race on October 23. The racing league is going all out in anticipation of the Miami event.

OX12 🤝 MIA What do you think of the FW41 graffiti livery, team? 😍 pic.twitter.com/yg9JoBIXko — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 5, 2022

