Alex Ovechkin on losing Game Two 5-1: ‘S**t happens. Move on.’

The Washington Capitals, like they’ve done all season, continued their Jekyll & Hyde act on Thursday. After beating the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game One which featured one of their best defensive efforts of the season, the Capitals came back two days later and had bad turnovers, received questionable goaltending, and could not string a full 60-minute performance together. They got walloped 5-1, allowing the Panthers to tie the series.

After the game, Alex Ovechkin was asked for his perspective on the loss. The captain was of the opinion to, uhhh, burn the tape?

Per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir:

Ovechkin’s full quote about the game and the series was actually a bit more optimistic and motivational though.

“We knew it was going to be a tough long series,” Ovechkin said. “I think it’s in our favor. We go home. Gonna play in front of our house, in our building, fans. So, yeah. Nothing you can do right now. Move on. Forget about it. It doesn’t matter if score 1-0 or 10-0. It’s still a loss. If you compare two games, two different games. Bounces, mistakes we make. Totally different game.

“I think we play solid first period. One minute, it’s kind of like hard minute. Give up two goals right away. But, the most important thing for us, don’t give up. We try to bounce back in the game 2-1. And then another mistake.

“S*** happens. Move on. 1-1. Good scenario for us.”

Game Three will be a 1pm matinee at Capital One Arena.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter