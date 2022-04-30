Cancel everything. All plans. You have no obligations, no duties, no masters. For the foreseeable future, you are merely a vessel that absorbs playoff hockey.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the NHL released the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Caps at Cats starts on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM. Oh, and there’s an afternoon game, so get ready for that.

Florida Panthers (M1) vs. Washington Capitals (M8)

Game Day Date Time 1 Tue May 03 7:30 PM 2 Thu May 05 7:30 PM 3 Sat May 07 1:00 PM 4 Mon May 09 7:00 PM 5 Wed May 11 TBD 6 Fri May 13 TBD 7 Sun May 15 TBD

Here’s the full schedule, but without the fancy table. Guess it’s time to bust out Keith, a Coin.

Toronto Maple Leafs (A2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Monday, May 2: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Wednesday, May 4: Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Friday, May 6: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Lightning at Maple Leafs, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Maple Leafs at Lightning, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Lightning at Maple Leafs, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Monday, May 2: Bruins at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 4: Bruins at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 6: Hurricanes at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Hurricanes at Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Bruins at Hurricanes, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Hurricanes at Bruins, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Bruins at Hurricanes, TBD

New York Rangers (M2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M3)

Tuesday, May 3: Penguins at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Thursday, May 5: Penguins at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Saturday, May 7: Rangers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Monday, May 9: Rangers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Wednesday, May 11: Penguins at Rangers, TBD

*Friday, May 13: Rangers at Penguins, TBD

*Sunday, May 15: Penguins at Rangers, TBD

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Tuesday, May 3: Predators at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SN360 (JIP), TVA Sports)

Thursday, May 5: Predators at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SNE, SN360 (JIP), TVA Sports)

Saturday, May 7: Avalanche at Predators, 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Monday, May 9: Avalanche at Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Wednesday, May 11: Predators at Avalanche, TBD

*Friday, May 13: Avalanche at Predators, TBD

*Sunday, May 15: Predators at Avalanche, TBD

Minnesota Wild (C2) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Monday, May 2: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 4: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 6: Wild at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Wild at Blues, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Blues at Wild, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Wild at Blues, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Blues at Wild, TBD

Calgary Flames (P1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Tuesday, May 3: Stars at Flames, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Thursday, May 5: Stars at Flames, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, TBS)

Saturday, May 7: Flames at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Monday, May 9: Flames at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Wednesday, May 11: Stars at Flames, TBD

*Friday, May 13: Flames at Stars, TBD

*Sunday, May 15: Stars at Flames, TBD

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)