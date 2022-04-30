Cancel everything. All plans. You have no obligations, no duties, no masters. For the foreseeable future, you are merely a vessel that absorbs playoff hockey.
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the NHL released the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Caps at Cats starts on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM. Oh, and there’s an afternoon game, so get ready for that.
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Time
|1
|Tue
|May 03
|7:30 PM
|2
|Thu
|May 05
|7:30 PM
|3
|Sat
|May 07
|1:00 PM
|4
|Mon
|May 09
|7:00 PM
|5
|Wed
|May 11
|TBD
|6
|Fri
|May 13
|TBD
|7
|Sun
|May 15
|TBD
Here’s the full schedule, but without the fancy table. Guess it’s time to bust out Keith, a Coin.
