It’ll be the Florida Panthers vs the Washington Capitals in the first round

The Washington Capitals were unable to pass the Pittsburgh Penguins as the regular season ends, which means it’s basically official: the Caps’ first-round opponent in the playoffs will be the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers won the President’s Trophy this season as the best team in the NHL.

The Penguins had to win at least one point tonight in their game against Columbus to hold off the Capitals. They defeated the Blue Jackets in their regular-season finale. The Penguins will face the Rangers.

In head-to-head action against the Panthers, the Caps went 1-1-1, getting outscored 13 to 12. Though Washington fared better than any team except LA against the Panthers at driving play, they’ll still be profound underdogs in the series.

You mean, what is the chance that the Caps win at Florida? I have them at around 40%. — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 29, 2022

The Panthers have not won a playoff series since 1996. The Capitals have been eliminated in the first round in three straight seasons since their Stanley Cup Championship in 2018.

We do not have an official schedule, but Game 1 is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 3.