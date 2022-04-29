Live blog: Capitals finish off their regular season in New York against the Rangers

The Washington Capitals will have their final opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference on the final day of their regular season. A win and a Pittsburgh regulation loss mean the Caps avoid the Florida Panthers in the first round.

No Alex Ovechkin again and no Nicklas Backstrom either. Ilya Samsonov will be the starter in net.

Tonight's game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie

22-Larsson, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs. Varlamov

Real good vibes sans Ovechkin

It’s been dreary. Better luck for tonight.

Out-of-town scoreboard

Evgeni Malkin cleans up a rebound just 3:51 into the game and the Pens are up 1-0. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 29, 2022

Welp. Evan Rodrigues comes upon a loose puck that Berube couldn't poke away and its' 20- just 5:31 into this one. I've heard this goal horn a lot of times in my life. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 29, 2022

3-0 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 29, 2022

We’re gonna have to monitor two games. If PIT takes a point, Caps play the Cats . Looks like that’s gonna happen. Yeah it’s gonna happen.

1-0 NYR

Rangers go up 1-0 with 16:34 left in the second period. Chytil squeaks the puck past Samsonov. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 30, 2022

Samsonov didn’t really lock down the post.

JK now it’s 1-1

Schultz with the equalizer just :35 after the Rangers struck. pic.twitter.com/qIkTimGFqQ — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 30, 2022

Schultz returns fire less than a minute later. Cleaned it up from the faceoff dot.

2-1 WSH

I believe this is Washington’s first PPG since the late 1980s.

THAT WAS ________ pic.twitter.com/AExwtxkNHb — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 30, 2022

Tie game

Carlson giveth and Carlson taketh away.

Lafreniere finishes a pretty passing play to tie it at 2-2 at 15:44 of 2nd. #CapsRangers — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) April 30, 2022

Ovi is at the game

And he is having fun

Not my friend next to Ovi while he’s being a troll. 😩 pic.twitter.com/h0nK5yb0e5 — Amanda Rose (@amanduhroseg) April 30, 2022

3-2 NYR

Locker says “that is the true definition of a dipsy-doo”

Dryden Hunt with a beautiful goal to give the Rangers a lead. — RMNB (@rmnb) April 30, 2022

Ovi vs MSG

The story of the night.

