Live blog: Capitals finish off their regular season in New York against the Rangers

The Washington Capitals will have their final opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference on the final day of their regular season. A win and a Pittsburgh regulation loss mean the Caps avoid the Florida Panthers in the first round.
No Alex Ovechkin again and no Nicklas Backstrom either. Ilya Samsonov will be the starter in net.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Here is today’s Daily Deals.
Caps lines
39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie
22-Larsson, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Varlamov
Real good vibes sans Ovechkin
#ALLCAPS stats without Ovechkin this season pic.twitter.com/gUBgKqFdNW
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 29, 2022
It’s been dreary. Better luck for tonight.
Out-of-town scoreboard
Evgeni Malkin cleans up a rebound just 3:51 into the game and the Pens are up 1-0. #CBJ
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 29, 2022
Welp. Evan Rodrigues comes upon a loose puck that Berube couldn't poke away and its' 20- just 5:31 into this one.
I've heard this goal horn a lot of times in my life.
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 29, 2022
3-0
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 29, 2022
We’re gonna have to monitor two games. If PIT takes a point, Caps play the Cats. Looks like that’s gonna happen. Yeah it’s gonna happen.
1-0 NYR
Rangers go up 1-0 with 16:34 left in the second period. Chytil squeaks the puck past Samsonov.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 30, 2022
Samsonov didn’t really lock down the post.
JK now it’s 1-1
Schultz with the equalizer just :35 after the Rangers struck. pic.twitter.com/qIkTimGFqQ
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 30, 2022
Schultz returns fire less than a minute later. Cleaned it up from the faceoff dot.
2-1 WSH
I believe this is Washington’s first PPG since the late 1980s.
THAT WAS ________ pic.twitter.com/AExwtxkNHb
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 30, 2022
Tie game
Carlson giveth and Carlson taketh away.
Lafreniere finishes a pretty passing play to tie it at 2-2 at 15:44 of 2nd. #CapsRangers
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) April 30, 2022
Ovi is at the game
And he is having fun
Not my friend next to Ovi while he’s being a troll. 😩 pic.twitter.com/h0nK5yb0e5
— Amanda Rose (@amanduhroseg) April 30, 2022
3-2 NYR
Locker says “that is the true definition of a dipsy-doo”
Dryden Hunt with a beautiful goal to give the Rangers a lead.
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 30, 2022
Ovi vs MSG
Alex Ovechkin trolls Rangers fans, conducts his own ‘Ovi sucks’ chant from press level in Madison Square Garden
The story of the night.
Recap!
Capitals drop their season finale in New York, now know their playoff fate: Rangers beat Capitals 3-2
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On