Live blog: Capitals finish off their regular season in New York against the Rangers

By Chris Cerullo

April 29, 2022 7:11 pm

The Washington Capitals will have their final opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference on the final day of their regular season. A win and a Pittsburgh regulation loss mean the Caps avoid the Florida Panthers in the first round.

No Alex Ovechkin again and no Nicklas Backstrom either. Ilya Samsonov will be the starter in net.

Tonight's game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie
22-Larsson, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Varlamov

Real good vibes sans Ovechkin

It’s been dreary. Better luck for tonight.

Out-of-town scoreboard

We’re gonna have to monitor two games. If PIT takes a point, Caps play the Cats. Looks like that’s gonna happen. Yeah it’s gonna happen.

1-0 NYR

Samsonov didn’t really lock down the post.

JK now it’s 1-1

Schultz returns fire less than a minute later. Cleaned it up from the faceoff dot.

2-1 WSH

I believe this is Washington’s first PPG since the late 1980s.

 

Tie game

Carlson giveth and Carlson taketh away.

Ovi is at the game

And he is having fun

3-2 NYR

Locker says “that is the true definition of a dipsy-doo”

Ovi vs MSG

Alex Ovechkin trolls Rangers fans, conducts his own ‘Ovi sucks’ chant from press level in Madison Square Garden

The story of the night.

Recap!

Capitals drop their season finale in New York, now know their playoff fate: Rangers beat Capitals 3-2

