Capitals drop their season finale in New York, now know their playoff fate: Rangers beat Capitals 3-2

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their regular season with an MSG matchup against the New York Rangers. 15 games on tap around the league and plenty still to solve in terms of playoff matchups.

No score in the first frame. Filip Chytil slipped a shot by Ilya Samsonov to open the scoring. Justin Schultz tallied on the next shift to tie the game back up. John Carlson blasted the Caps into the lead with a power-play strike. Alexis Lafreniere finished the high-scoring second with a goal to tie it once more.

Dryden Hunt with the game-winner.

Rangers beat Capitals 3-2.

I didn’t like the first five minutes but things got better after that and I thought it ended up as a better period overall than any they played in the last two against the Islanders. Even the power play without both Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom was probably unlucky not to score and the penalty kill drew the call that led to the chance.

The Pens going up three goals in like the first five minutes in Columbus really took the sting out of this game almost from the jump. It just became a “please do not get hurt” fest after that news dropped.

I think I have seen Drew Brees on that dumb betting commercial more this season than I have watched any amount of football in the past five years. I will literally never use whatever service that is because of how annoying it has been.

Per @PR_NHL Evgeni Malkin is the 136th player to score 20 goals this season. It's now the most 20-goal scorers in a single season in NHL history, eclipsing the 135 players in 1980-81 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 29, 2022

I liked the second period although there were definitely a few looser defensive moments…looking at you John and that first Rangers goal just cannot go in…looking at you Ilya. At the time of writing this bullet, the Pens are up 5-1 so none of this even matters.

Garnet Hathaway drew two penalties and it’s a lot better when he’s doing that and not taking them. He should fit right in for that playoff hockey style.

drew two penalties and it’s a lot better when he’s doing that and not taking them. He should fit right in for that playoff hockey style. Justin Schultz has just four goals this season. One in the season opener against the Rangers and now another in the season finale against the Rangers.

has just four goals this season. One in the season opener against the Rangers and now another in the season finale against the Rangers. Alex Ovechkin had a lot of fun trolling Rangers fans tonight. Most importantly, sure looks like he has full range of motion in both of those shoulders.

“We don’t want to lose” – Wayne Simmonds on the difference between this year & last year in the approach within the Leafs room heading into the playoffs. — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) April 29, 2022

I liked the Caps’ third a lot too but they just couldn’t find the right finish. Little too much passing and they got burned by a beautiful goal from Dryden Hunt. Ilya Samsonov was better too. Oh well.

Is it possible for the Rangers to get bad goaltending? Like ever?

Panthers it is, folks. Should be quite the ride. I have no idea how the Caps will do. Truly. I assume a lot of it will ride on goaltending.

love the touch of mint green here, like a refreshing cocktail @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/5q4Fwj29jo — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 29, 2022

So, the next time we meet it will be playoff time. Hoo-boy, let’s hope we’re somehow still meeting here into June.

Headline photo courtesy of @Riparian24