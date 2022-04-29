Capitals drop their season finale in New York, now know their playoff fate: Rangers beat Capitals 3-2

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their regular season with an MSG matchup against the New York Rangers. 15 games on tap around the league and plenty still to solve in terms of playoff matchups.
No score in the first frame. Filip Chytil slipped a shot by Ilya Samsonov to open the scoring. Justin Schultz tallied on the next shift to tie the game back up. John Carlson blasted the Caps into the lead with a power-play strike. Alexis Lafreniere finished the high-scoring second with a goal to tie it once more.
Dryden Hunt with the game-winner.
Rangers beat Capitals 3-2.
Per @PR_NHL
Evgeni Malkin is the 136th player to score 20 goals this season.
It's now the most 20-goal scorers in a single season in NHL history, eclipsing the 135 players in 1980-81
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 29, 2022
“We don’t want to lose”
– Wayne Simmonds on the difference between this year & last year in the approach within the Leafs room heading into the playoffs.
— Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) April 29, 2022
love the touch of mint green here, like a refreshing cocktail @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/5q4Fwj29jo
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 29, 2022
So, the next time we meet it will be playoff time. Hoo-boy, let’s hope we’re somehow still meeting here into June.
