The Vancouver Canucks are on the hunt for a spectator that threw a hot dog at Phil Kessel

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for one of their fans who was a real…wiener during their April 14 home game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The fan in question hurled a hot dog at Coyotes forward Phil Kessel in a display of true sausage crime. Not only was it a waste of a good not-a-sandwich, he completely missed his target by about 30 feet.

The now-deleted, original post of the incident came from Tik Tok and shows a Canucks fan berating Kessel from the stands before departing to purchase the hot dog from a stadium vendor. He then returns to the stands and shouts “Phil, have no fear your hot dog is here.” before hurling the dog onto the ice in front of the Coyotes bench.

For the unaware, Kessel has a long history of being involved in hot dog related discussions. In 2015, after Kessel was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Sun writer Steve Simmons dropped an article full of hot takes. None bigger than his assertion that every single day, Kessel would go buy a hot dog from the vendor directly in front of his condo.

“The hot dog vendor who parks daily at Front and John Sts. just lost his most reliable customer. Almost every afternoon at 2:30 p.m., often wearing a toque, Phil Kessel would wander from his neighbourhood condominium to consume his daily snack,” Simmons wrote.

Kessel would go on to win two Stanley Cups with the Penguins and famously posed with a bunch of hot dogs inside of the Stanley Cup after one of the celebrations.

Well, it turns out that you cannot just sling anything you want onto the ice at an NHL game. The Canucks are not happy with their fan.

“What he did was completely disrespectful and not welcome at Rogers Arena. We won’t stand for it and are in the process of identifying this guy and determining what our next steps will be,” a Canucks spokesperson told the Daily Hive.

For now, though, the flinging frankfurter felon remains on the run.

Headline photo via @phil_kessel_81_/Instagram