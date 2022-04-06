Live blog: Flagging Capitals take on 2x defending champion Lightning on Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals are back at home (where they’re 5-11 in their last 16 home games) and will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Go Green Night. The event is sponsored by the propane company Suburban Propane. The team rocked green jerseys during warmups that were St. Patrick’s Day-themed.
The Capitals will be without Garnet Hathaway who is out with a non-COVID illness. Connor McMichael will get back into the lineup and skate at his natural center position on the third line.
Ilya Samsonov will start in net as the Capitals’ goalie competition has reopened (again).
Tonight’s game is national — the next four are — and on TNT. Here is today’s Daily Deal.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie
20-Eller, 26-Dowd, 22-Larsson
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Vasilevskiy
A pinching Martin Fehervary gives the Caps a 1-0 lead.
73 –> 74 –> 42🚨 pic.twitter.com/u1115sFQkK
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2022
John Carlson with the thunderclap on the PP. 2-0 WSH.
A little thunderclap for that lightning pic.twitter.com/l5fe5wQSgH
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2022
Kucherov responds. 2-1 WSH.
KUUUUUUUUUUUCH pic.twitter.com/e5oNV3YWyK
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 7, 2022
Ovi no. 773 makes it 3-1.
Shaking rattling and rollin' pic.twitter.com/AUEjOto7vO
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2022
Nick Paul beats Samsonov narrowing WSH’s lead to 3-2.
What a SHOT. pic.twitter.com/Fus9J8q1Hv
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 7, 2022
John Carlson’s McNuggets Minute goal struck down due to video review for offside.
Ovechkin’s family is back in the US.
Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya returns to United States from Russia, attends first Capitals game since January
Comment below! We’ll be updating this thread throughout the night. Refresh a bunch (please).
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On