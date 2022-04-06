Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Flagging Capitals take on 2x defending champion Lightning on Go Green Night

Live blog: Flagging Capitals take on 2x defending champion Lightning on Go Green Night

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 6, 2022 7:36 pm

The Washington Capitals are back at home (where they’re 5-11 in their last 16 home games) and will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Go Green Night. The event is sponsored by the propane company Suburban Propane. The team rocked green jerseys during warmups that were St. Patrick’s Day-themed.

The Capitals will be without Garnet Hathaway who is out with a non-COVID illness. Connor McMichael will get back into the lineup and skate at his natural center position on the third line.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net as the Capitals’ goalie competition has reopened (again).

Tonight’s game is national — the next four are — and on TNT. Here is today’s Daily Deal.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie
20-Eller, 26-Dowd, 22-Larsson

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Vasilevskiy

A pinching Martin Fehervary gives the Caps a 1-0 lead.

John Carlson with the thunderclap on the PP. 2-0 WSH.

Kucherov responds. 2-1 WSH.

Ovi no. 773 makes it 3-1.

Nick Paul beats Samsonov narrowing WSH’s lead to 3-2.

John Carlson’s McNuggets Minute goal struck down due to video review for offside.

Ovechkin’s family is back in the US.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya returns to United States from Russia, attends first Capitals game since January

Comment below! We’ll be updating this thread throughout the night. Refresh a bunch (please).

, ,