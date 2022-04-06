Live blog: Flagging Capitals take on 2x defending champion Lightning on Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals are back at home (where they’re 5-11 in their last 16 home games) and will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Go Green Night. The event is sponsored by the propane company Suburban Propane. The team rocked green jerseys during warmups that were St. Patrick’s Day-themed.

The Capitals will be without Garnet Hathaway who is out with a non-COVID illness. Connor McMichael will get back into the lineup and skate at his natural center position on the third line.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net as the Capitals’ goalie competition has reopened (again).

Tonight’s game is national — the next four are — and on TNT. Here is today’s Daily Deal.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie

20-Eller, 26-Dowd, 22-Larsson 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Vasilevskiy

A pinching Martin Fehervary gives the Caps a 1-0 lead. 73 –> 74 –> 42🚨 pic.twitter.com/u1115sFQkK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2022

John Carlson with the thunderclap on the PP. 2-0 WSH. A little thunderclap for that lightning pic.twitter.com/l5fe5wQSgH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2022

Kucherov responds. 2-1 WSH. KUUUUUUUUUUUCH pic.twitter.com/e5oNV3YWyK — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 7, 2022

Ovi no. 773 makes it 3-1. Shaking rattling and rollin' pic.twitter.com/AUEjOto7vO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2022

Nick Paul beats Samsonov narrowing WSH’s lead to 3-2. What a SHOT. pic.twitter.com/Fus9J8q1Hv — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 7, 2022

John Carlson’s McNuggets Minute goal struck down due to video review for offside.

Ovechkin’s family is back in the US. Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya returns to United States from Russia, attends first Capitals game since January

Comment below! We’ll be updating this thread throughout the night. Refresh a bunch (please).