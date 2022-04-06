Capitals to wear special jerseys during warmups for Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals will rock green unis during warmups even though we’re a few weeks removed from St. Patrick’s Day.
The Caps are doing so to celebrate Go Green Night at Capital One Arena.
Tonight they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
After being worn during warmups, the jerseys will be signed and put up for auction. Other items available include signed green Capitals pucks, photos, bobbleheads, and a BBQ set signed by Carl Hagelin. You can put your bids in here. The auction will end at noon on Friday, April 15.
The jerseys feature plaid stripes on the arms and a four-leaf clover patch on the shoulders.
After some sensational research by @bruhznetsov, the jerseys appear to be a recycle (which I guess is appropriate considering the theme) of the team’s 2020 St. Patrick’s Day sweaters.
damn that’s crazy https://t.co/l8RRIlgNf2 pic.twitter.com/RumpMQCoEL
— swagmaster 3000 (@bruhznetsov) April 6, 2022
Here’s the press release from the Capitals:
Capitals to Celebrate Go Green Night Presented by Suburban Propane April 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lighting
MSE Foundation Fundraiser Featuring Green Warmup Jerseys Now Open; Proceeds Benefit DC Greens
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will celebrate Go Green Night presented by Suburban Propane on Wednesday, April 6, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. During Go Green Night, fans will learn how they can support a cleaner environment through green-themed activations presented by Suburban Propane throughout the game. These activations are supported by Suburban Propane’s Go Green with Suburban Propane brand pillar promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.
During warmups players will wear special green warmup jerseys that will be auctioned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit DC Greens, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit. Proceeds will be used to help DC Greens launch ‘The Well’ – a farm and community wellness space in Southeast D.C. The Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation fundraiser featuring the jerseys is now open at http://www.WashCaps.com/GoGreenAuction and concludes at noon on Friday, April 15. The auction features the autographed, limited edition green jerseys and autographed green Capitals pucks.
In addition, proceeds from the April 6 50/50 Raffle will benefit DC Greens. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit DC Greens. Tickets will be on sale from noon to 9 p.m. EST on April 6. To participate, visit https://www.monumentalfoundation.org/5050.
“Suburban Propane’s brand pillar dedicated to promoting clean, renewable energy sources aligns well with the Capitals commitment to supporting a cleaner environment, and we are thrilled to partner with them to present Go Green Night,” said Patrick Duffy, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) senior vice president of global partnerships. “The Capitals, MSE and Suburban Propane each have a strong history of supporting initiatives that strive for a greener future, and we are proud to join forces and collaborate on an evening toward the cause.”
“We are thrilled to sponsor the Washington Capitals Go Green Night benefitting DC Greens,” added Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “It is through thoughtful and meaningful sponsorships like this that we are able to grow our ‘Go Green with Suburban Propane’ brand corporate pillar, and support a greener future here in D.C. and across our footprint.”
