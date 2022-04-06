Capitals to wear special jerseys during warmups for Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals will rock green unis during warmups even though we’re a few weeks removed from St. Patrick’s Day.

The Caps are doing so to celebrate Go Green Night at Capital One Arena.

Tonight they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After being worn during warmups, the jerseys will be signed and put up for auction. Other items available include signed green Capitals pucks, photos, bobbleheads, and a BBQ set signed by Carl Hagelin. You can put your bids in here. The auction will end at noon on Friday, April 15.

The jerseys feature plaid stripes on the arms and a four-leaf clover patch on the shoulders.

After some sensational research by @bruhznetsov, the jerseys appear to be a recycle (which I guess is appropriate considering the theme) of the team’s 2020 St. Patrick’s Day sweaters.

Here’s the press release from the Capitals: