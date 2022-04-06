Much, much needed two points on home ice: Capitals beat Lightning 4-3

The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning came into Wednesday night’s action both in need of a win to right their wobbling ships. Only one team could leave with the full two points though.
Martin Fehervary jumped up into the play to open the evening’s scoring. John Carlson blasted home another on a power play. Nikita Kucherov responded with an uncontested wrister from the slot. Alex Ovechkin put his boys back up two right before Nick Paul responded yet again to cut that back in half.
John Carlson beat Andrei Vasilevskiy again for his second goal of the night and fourth point. Ross Colton one-timed the Lightning back into the game late in the third.
Capitals beat Lightning 4-3!
Hedman headmanned it to the ahead man, Mann.
Is a sentence that would make sense if the Lightning had a player with the last name "Mann".
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 7, 2022
THE BIG GREEN pic.twitter.com/ELE1ze0jkL
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2022
The Caps will have another couple of days off before they’ll meet with the Penguins on Saturday for an afternoon Metro Division lovefest.
