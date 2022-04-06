Alex Ovechkin’s 773rd career goal nets him milestone 1400th career point

Alex Ovechkin scored a historic goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday that gave him a very impressive points milestone. Ovechkin became the 21st player in NHL history to score 1400 points.

The Capitals captain did so with his family back at a game for the first time since January.

Crashing the net on a first-period rush, Ovechkin found his blocked pass to Evgeny Kuznetsov in the skates of two Tampa Bay Lightning defenders. He found the puck and slammed a shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Ovi goes bar ⬇️ for career point #1400🔥 pic.twitter.com/49FQxTaZXK — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 7, 2022

Ovechkin backed into the glass where his wife Nastya Ovechkina was sitting to celebrate.

The tally gave Ovechkin 773 goals and 627 assists in his career to hit 1400 points. Longtime rival Ovechkin rival Sidney Crosby sits 1397 points and the Penguins captain could hit the mark on Thursday against the Rangers or Saturday against the Capitals.

In the all-time goals race, Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe by 28 goals and record holder Wayne Gretzky by 121.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 43rd of the 2021-22 season, which ranks fourth in the NHL behind Auston Matthews (54), Leon Draisaitl (50), and Chris Kreider (47). Ovechkin remains on pace to hit the 50-goal mark for the ninth season of his career. He now has scored the third-most goals in a season by a player age 36 or older.

With his 43rd goal of the season, Ovechkin has passed Phil Esposito (42g in 1978-79) for the third-most goals by a player aged 36 or older in a season in NHL history. Ovechkin now trails Gordie Howe (44g in 1968-69) by one goal for second. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 7, 2022

After the play, Evgeny Kuznetsov was handed the milestone biscuit by officials.

“Why did you give me this puck?” a mic’d up Kuznetsov said to the official.

Ovi accomplishes so much history every game he plays, the milestones get hard to keep track.